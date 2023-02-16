Mount Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Mount Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the quarter. Clearfield makes up 0.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Clearfield worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Clearfield by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. 87,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $947.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

