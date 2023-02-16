Mount Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.55. 47,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $141.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.