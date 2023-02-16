Mount Capital Ltd Purchases 37,680 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 10.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 327,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

