MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $60.48 million and $47.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00422291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.92 or 0.27973292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

