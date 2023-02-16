Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 107,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,975. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
