Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 75,000 shares trading hands.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.