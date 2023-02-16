MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.39. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 36,694 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
