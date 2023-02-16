MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.39. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 36,694 shares.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.