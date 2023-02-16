MVL Achieves Market Cap of $107.63 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $107.63 million and $24.53 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00423326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.95 or 0.28041914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

