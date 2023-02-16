MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Cuts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,648 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 5.4% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned 0.48% of Daqo New Energy worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,495. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Daqo New Energy

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.