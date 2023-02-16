MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Sells 63,670 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,670 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 4.0% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $9.43 on Thursday, reaching $395.03. The stock had a trading volume of 450,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,656. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.38 and a 200-day moving average of $363.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.