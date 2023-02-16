Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 11.6% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 854,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,095,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at $159,503.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 408,999 shares of company stock worth $136,950. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

