Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.77 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $116.77 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00412714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00091172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00673118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00545521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00173296 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

