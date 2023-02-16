NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$5.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

