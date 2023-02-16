National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 154,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 50,074 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $58.66.

National HealthCare Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

