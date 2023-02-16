National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 154,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 50,074 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $58.66.
National HealthCare Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.28.
National HealthCare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.
Insider Transactions at National HealthCare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
