Needham & Company LLC Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $165.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
