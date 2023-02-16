Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 5.1%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 758,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,335,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

