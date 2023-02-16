Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($62.37) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday.

NEM traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.36 ($55.23). 286,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €49.96 and its 200 day moving average is €52.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

