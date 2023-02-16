Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.78

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $20.45. Neogen shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 1,682,455 shares trading hands.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

