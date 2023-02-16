Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 25,154 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neuronetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 171,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,452. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.