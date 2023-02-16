NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.30% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMTC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

