New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Up 6.5%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

New Commerce Split Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34.

About New Commerce Split Fund

(Get Rating)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.