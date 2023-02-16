New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the quarter. New Vista Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 294.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NVSAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 7,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.