Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

