Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.30. Newmark Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 67,072 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.
Newmark Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.
Featured Articles
