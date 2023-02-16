NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 2,110,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,649. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

