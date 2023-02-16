Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.95

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 60232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.
Nextracker Stock Down 0.2 %
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
