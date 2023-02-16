NFT (NFT) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $600,961.97 and approximately $100.39 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00216243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,661.53 or 0.99997213 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01487764 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $127.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.