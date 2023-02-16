NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Raised to Hold at Pareto Securities

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

