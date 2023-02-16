Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,502 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,502 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

