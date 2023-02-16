Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 36,672 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

