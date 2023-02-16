Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,907 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

