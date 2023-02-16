Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $861.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $819.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

