Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.63 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,691. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $239.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.