Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

