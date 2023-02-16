Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 39,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 179,333 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $156.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.