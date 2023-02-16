Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,553 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

