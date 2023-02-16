Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 619 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PNC opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $209.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.