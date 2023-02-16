Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 76 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $460.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $384.80 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.27. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

