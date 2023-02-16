Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 950 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,094.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketAxess Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $358.53 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.