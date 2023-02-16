Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

GE opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,825.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

