Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,965 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

