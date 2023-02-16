Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.80.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.44 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

