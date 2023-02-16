North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,695.61

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,695.61 ($44.86) and traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($49.28). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4,005 ($48.62), with a volume of 3,949 shares.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £544 million, a PE ratio of 893.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,705.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,559.76.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 497.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Fiona Gilbert bought 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,990 ($48.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,486.10 ($35,792.79). 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

