Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells $49,640.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.