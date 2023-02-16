NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NOV stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

