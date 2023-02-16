NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NOV were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

