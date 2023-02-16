Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $179,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $318.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

