Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

