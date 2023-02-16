Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 234.40 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.30. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 244.11 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.