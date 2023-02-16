Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.58) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.34) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.64) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.75 ($5.39).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 343.20 ($4.17) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.10.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

